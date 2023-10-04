RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP's 'Kasab, Jinnah' taunt for Cong in K'taka
October 04, 2023  17:28
26/11 Mumbai attacks terrorist Mohammed Kasab
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader CT Ravi on Wednesday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka saying that if Karnataka is left the way it is being run, someday photos like Bin Laden, Hussain, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Kasab will be exhibited in the state.

"If Karnataka is left like this, one day Bin Laden, Hussain, Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Kasab's photos will be exhibited in Karnataka. It has been 140 days since the Congress government came to power in the state. On the day the Congress came to power, the flag of Pakistan was hoisted in Belgaum and people shouted slogans like Pakistan Zindabad," Ravi said speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Ravi said that when the Congress came to power in the state a Jain monk was killed and a BJP worker was killed in Yadgir. 

"After Congress came to power, a Jain monk was killed, a BJP worker was killed in Yadgir. BJP workers were attacked in Nava Nagar, Bagalkot," he said.

The BJP leader said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah celebrated Tipu Sultan Jayanti for the first time as the Chief Minister. "Siddaramaiah celebrated Tipu Sultan Jayanti for the first time as CM. 10 thousand crores were spent for the development of the Muslim community. In the Eid Milad procession in Kolar and Shimoga, he put a big cutout of Tipu Sultan and Aurangzeb," Ravi said.

Accusing the Congress of practising the politics of appeasement. Ravi said, "Who decides who is innocent and who is a culprit? Is DK Shivakumar an enquiry officer or a judge to decide about culprits? Why should he give his opinion? What Congress is doing is politics of appeasement."
