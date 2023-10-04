RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Assam University to offer graduation degree to ex-servicemen
October 04, 2023  01:03
File image
The Directorate of Sainik Welfare Assam on Tuesday joined hands with Assam University to offer graduation degrees to ex-servicemen, officials said. 

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahender Rawat said Silchar-based Assam University signed an MoU with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare Assam for award of graduation degrees to eligible ex-servicemen. 

"The aim is to empower our ex-servicemen who dedicated a large part of their youth with unflinching dedication and devotion to duty while missing out in obtaining civil education," he said in a statement. 

Rawat said that the armed forces produce highly disciplined and competitive professionals by imparting training in different disciplines, which helps these personnel to develop confidence, and improve personality and leadership qualities. 

"They are conversant in modern technology and are good in administration. The award of the UGC recognised graduation degree will empower the ex-servicemen to prove their skill and capability in their re-employment also," he added. 

The MoU with the central varsity will be one of the most beneficial welfare measures for the ex-servicemen in their rehabilitation, the spokesperson said. -- PTI
