Arrested by ED sans evidence: Sanjay Singh

Arrested by ED sans evidence: Sanjay SinghOctober 04, 2023 20:33
Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, in a video message recorded before his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, said that he would continue to raise his voice against corruption and would not bow down.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning raided AAP Rajya Sabha member Singh's home in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy and later arrested him.
In the video message released to the media, Singh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP.
"I accept dying but not bowing down. I exposed Adani's scams and filed multiple complaints with ED but no action was taken against Adani. Modi ji is losing the 2024 elections badly. They cannot win by committing atrocities and putting people in jail. I had earlier also spoken against Adani's scams, I will continue to do so in future as well. We are (Arvind) Kejriwal's soldiers and will not back down in the face of atrocities."
He also said the ED was forcibly arresting him without any evidence. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Multi-layer security for World Cup opener after threat issued by Khalistani separatists
Given a threat issued by Khalistani separatists, about 3,500 police personnel will be deployed at Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area and other parts of Ahmedabad during the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup on October 5.
Do lawmakers merit immunity if criminality is attached to their acts, asks SC
The Supreme Court said on Wednesday it will examine whether the immunity granted to lawmakers from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or vote in Parliament and state legislatures extends to them even if criminality is attached...