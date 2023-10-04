Apple, Samsung to make most of...





According to a proposal under discussion, Meity will give import credits to companies, which will be linked to their performance based on the domestic value of production as well as the value of their exports of electronic items.





The credits can be used by these firms to import their branded laptops, notebooks, tablets and small servers for the Indian market, part of the new 'import management regime.'





Consequently, Apple and Samsung, which are one of the larger domestic producers of consumer electronics, including phones in India, and also stood among the largest exporters of mobile phones, are likely to benefit from this move, experts said. Apple and Samsung declined to comment.





The move, experts said, could also help Cisco, which recently announced a significant 'Made in India' push.





-- Surajeet Das Gupta/Business Standard

Tech giants Apple and Samsung are likely to be the key beneficiaries of the new import management system that is currently being formulated by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), experts said.