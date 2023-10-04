RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Annamalai advised rest, padayatra rescheduled: TN BJP
October 04, 2023  17:22
The next leg of Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's 'En Mann En Makkal' padayatra is being rescheduled due to his ill health, the party said on Wednesday. 

The foot march was slated to start on October 6 but is now being postponed to October 16, the party's state unit said on its official X handle, adding that he has been advised rest by doctors.

It also shared a communique from a city-based hospital, which said that Annamalai has been provisionally diagnosed with a viral lower respiratory infection, with bronchospasm (asthma).

He has been prescribed medication for five days and "bed rest" for 2 weeks, it said. -- PTI
