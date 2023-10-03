RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vehicle pile-up in Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's convoy, several hurt
October 03, 2023  19:09
A vehicle pile-up in senior Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's convoy in Assam's Cachar district injured several party workers on Tuesday, the police said. 

Gogoi, the Congress's deputy leader in Lok Sabha, was unhurt, while nine party workers, including two women, sustained minor injuries, they said. 

The accident happened in Moinarbond when the police pilot vehicle applied a sudden brake, a senior official said. 

"Following this, one car after the other crashed, leading to a pile-up," he said. 

There were around 20 vehicles in the convoy, which was on the way to Silchar from Kumbhirgram airport, and about eight vehicles were damaged in the accident, the officer said. 

"Two of the injured female Congress workers went to a local hospital for first aid. Others proceeded for their onward journey," the party's district president Abhijit Paul said. -- PTI
