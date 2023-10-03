RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two-foot-long baby crocodile spotted in Mumbai swimming pool; rescued
October 03, 2023  18:07
Representational image
Representational image
A two-foot-long baby crocodile was found in a swimming pool of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in the central suburb of Dadar in Mumbai early on Tuesday, an official said. 

A sanitation worker noticed the baby crocodile around 5.30 am while inspecting the Mahatma Gandhi Jaltaran Talao, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, before the facility was opened for use to the members, the civic body stated in a release. 

The reptile was safely rescued with the help of experts, and the BMC will be handing it over to the forest department to be released into its natural habitat, it said. 

"An investigation is underway to find out how the crocodile ended up in the swimming pool, and based on it, necessary action will be taken," deputy municipal commissioner Kishor Gandhi said in the release. 

Sandeep Vaishampayan, the coordinator for the swimming pool and auditoriums, said that the civic body's concerned staffers inspect swimming pools every day before throwing them open to members. 

"A crocodile was seen in the Olympic-size swimming pool in Dadar around 5.30 am," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Uddhav's Sena eyeing 8 out of 10 LS seats in Mumbai metro region
Uddhav's Sena eyeing 8 out of 10 LS seats in Mumbai metro region

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena is keen to contest eight out of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with some 'give and take' in the next elections, sources said on Tuesday.

Indian economy to grow at 6.3% in FY24: World Bank
Indian economy to grow at 6.3% in FY24: World Bank

The Indian economy is projected to grow at 6.3 per cent in current financial year aided by investment and domestic demand. According to a World Bank report released on Tuesday, India continues to show resilience against the backdrop of...

200 Delhi police personnel attended 2 am meeting before NewsClick raids
200 Delhi police personnel attended 2 am meeting before NewsClick raids

Apart from senior officials, the mobile handset of junior officials were kept at the station, to hide any leaked information.

Malegaon blast: I don't know, replies Pragya to 60 questions in NIA court
Malegaon blast: I don't know, replies Pragya to 60 questions in NIA court

Thakur, seated in the witness box, got visibly emotional at one point and the proceedings were halted for ten minutes.

7 more patients died in Maha hospital; total 31 in 2 days
7 more patients died in Maha hospital; total 31 in 2 days

Earlier, 24 deaths were reported at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 24 hours between September 30 and October 1. Twelve of the 24 deceased were infants, a top Maharashtra health department...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances