Slain Sikh gangster organised hits in Canada





India's federal probe agency National National Investigation Agency (NIA) had mentioned the fact in one of its charge sheets filed in a special court in Delhi in March this year naming Sukhdool and 21 others.





As per the charge sheet, Sukhdool, who also went by the alias Sukh Duneke and was known as a notorious criminal in India for allegedly organizing hits on rival gang members there, and a few gang members such as Gaurav Patyal fled India and ran their syndicate from abroad.





"To run their gangster syndicate they needed sophisticated weapons. Hence they got associated with terrorist entities like Arsh Dala who is a designated individual terrorist and works closely with Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). Arsh Dalla and KTF work against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," reads the charge sheet.





A resident of Duneka village in Punjab's Moga district, Sukhdool, 40, was shot dead in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified people, with officials terming it "a result of inter-gang rivalry'.





Sukhdool's killing came amidst diplomatic tensions between India and Canadaover the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by unidentified assailants in British Columbia's Surrey in June 2023.





In the charge sheet, the NIA has stated that the criminal syndicates in the quest for sophisticated weapons, started using the money generated through their existing extortion rackets to fund the procurement of sophisticated weapons not only from within the country but also from across the border with the help of Khalistani associates.





"In return, these criminal syndicates started carrying out targeted killings and extortions for the Khalistani associates. This created a symbiotic terrorist-gangster network between gangster and Khalistani elements. With most of the associates of the Khalistani network either being based abroad or lodged inside jails, their requirement of the shooters to carry out targeted killings is being met by the cadres of this syndicate who in turn gets sophisticated weapons from across the border with help of Khalistan associates" the charge sheet read. -- ANI

