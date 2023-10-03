RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sena MP makes dean of Nanded hospital clean toilet
October 03, 2023  19:48
Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil/X
Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil/X
Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil on Tuesday made the acting dean of the government hospital in Nanded, where 31 patients have died in 48 hours, clean a dirty toilet and urinals, a video of which has gone viral. 

Amid outrage over the deaths, including of 12 infants, from September 30 to October 2, the Hingoli MP visited Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital and took stock of the situation. 

"You don't have simple mugs (in the toilet) and you shout at people who don't use toilets. Do you (doctors and the dean) behave similarly at your home?" Patil can be heard saying. 

He then asked a doctor to get another bucket. 

"Do you have only one bucket in this medical college?" Patil asked. 

The video shows Patil handing a broom to the acting dean, SR Wakode, and making him clean a toilet and wall-mounted urinals. 

"The government spends crores but I am pained to see the situation here. The toilets have not been cleaned for months. The toilets in the wards of the hospital are locked. No water is available in toilets," Patil, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, told a news channel. -- PTI
