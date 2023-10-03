SC denies bail to dargah cleric in Nupur slogan case





Chisti had allegedly asked people to raise the sar tan se juda slogan at the dargah premises last year against the then BJP spokesperson.





Sharma had allegedly made some objectionable remarks on Prophet Mohammad in a TV show.





A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Prashant Kumar Mishra took note of the submissions of the accused and the Rajasthan government and dismissed the bail plea.





The state government was represented by senior lawyer Manish Singhvi. While rejecting the bail plea, the bench asked the lower court to expedite the trial and conclude in six month.





Earlier, the Rajasthan high court in October last year had dismissed Chisti's bail plea. -- PTI

The Supreme Court Tuesday denied bail to Ajmer dargah cleric Saiyed Hussain Gauhar Chisti in a case lodged against him for allegedly provoking people to raise objectionable slogans against former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.