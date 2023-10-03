Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 83.21 against US dollar





Forex traders said muted domestic macroeconomic data and sustained FII outflows also mounted downside pressure on rupee.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.21 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 83.23 to 83.17.





On Friday, the rupee appreciated 13 paise to settle at 83.06 against the US dollar. -- PTI

The rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 83.21 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as a strong US dollar and weak domestic equities dented investor sentiments.