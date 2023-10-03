RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 83.21 against US dollar
October 03, 2023  19:42
The rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 83.21 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as a strong US dollar and weak domestic equities dented investor sentiments. 

Forex traders said muted domestic macroeconomic data and sustained FII outflows also mounted downside pressure on rupee. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.21 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 83.23 to 83.17. 

The rupee finally settled at 83.21 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 15 paise from its previous close. 

On Friday, the rupee appreciated 13 paise to settle at 83.06 against the US dollar. -- PTI
