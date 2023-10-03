Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 83.21 against US dollar

Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 83.21 against US dollarOctober 03, 2023 19:42
The rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 83.21 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as a strong US dollar and weak domestic equities dented investor sentiments.
Forex traders said muted domestic macroeconomic data and sustained FII outflows also mounted downside pressure on rupee.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.21 against the US dollar and moved in a range of 83.23 to 83.17.
The rupee finally settled at 83.21 (provisional) against the US dollar, down 15 paise from its previous close.
On Friday, the rupee appreciated 13 paise to settle at 83.06 against the US dollar. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
A first in 10 yrs: Currency flow drops in H1 due to Rs 2k note withdrawal
The currency in circulation (CIC) declined in the first half of this financial year and this is the first time this has happened in H1 in at least 10 years. The CIC on March 31, 2023, was Rs 33.78 trillion, which fell to Rs 33.01...