Raid on NewsClick office: Congress says...





Delhi Police Special Cell Assistant Commissioner of Police Lalit Mohan Negi reached the NewsClick office in the national capital.





On Tuesday morning the Delhi Police sent their Special Cell teams to different premises at 30 locations linked to the organisation.





Congress leader Gurdeep Singh Sappal reacted to the raids and said that the crackdown on media and journalists is not just a matter of instant causation but it is an expression of the political philosophy of BJP/RSS. "Crackdown on Journalists by Delhi Police: "Yesterday was Gandhi Jayanti. In 1931, Mahatma Gandhi guided Jawaharlal Nehru in drafting the Karachi Resolution on Fundamental Rights in independent India," Sappal posted on X (Formerly Twitter).





Recalling the first Fundamental Right promised to the citizens of India, he said, "Every citizen of India has the right of free expression of opinion, the rights of free association and combination, and the right to assemble peacefully and without arms, for purposes not opposed to law or morality." -- ANI

Delhi Police is conducting raids at different premises linked to NewsClick under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other sections, sources said.