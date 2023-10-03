Protest over namaaz by Hindu boys at Guj school





Videos of the protest showed a teacher being beaten up.





The state government ordered an inquiry into the program organised at Kalorex Future School, located in Ghatlodia area of the city, on September 29.





The intention behind organising the programme in question was only to make students aware of the practices of different religions and no student was forced to perform the Islamic prayer, the school said, while also tendering an apology.





In a video of the event, which was later removed from the school's Facebook page, a student of the primary section can be seen performing namaaz.





Then, four other students join him in singing 'Lab pe aati hai dua', a prayer, in the Islamic way.





Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bajrang Dal and other right-wing organisations staged a protest on the school premises.





"It seems that some people want to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the state by organising such programmes in schools. Students who took part in that program may not be even aware what exactly they were doing. This is not at all acceptable," said minister of state for primary, secondary and adult education Praful Pansheriya. -- PTI

