Police held midnight meet before NewsClick raids





The investigation, which is still underway was launched on the basis of information from central agencies. Sources also said that an FIR was filed at the New Delhi Range of Delhi Police special cell against NewsClick.





As part of the investigation, editor of NewsClick Prabir Purkayastha and writers Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and Urmilesh were brought to the special cell offices in the national capital today.





Sources said that the first meeting before launching the crackdown was held by the top officials of the special cell on Monday (October 2). The meeting was attended by over 200 police personnel at 2 am at the special cell office in Lodhi colony.





Apart from senior officials, the mobile handset of Junior officials were kept at the station, to hide any leaked information.





The special team carried out raids at more than 30 locations, sources said, adding that suspects were marked in the A, B, and C categories.

As Delhi police raided different premises linked to NewsClick on Tuesday, sources said that the special cell of the Delhi police held a late-night meeting on Tuesday.