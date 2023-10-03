RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Police held midnight meet before NewsClick raids
October 03, 2023  14:36
The home page of the NewsClick website
The home page of the NewsClick website
As Delhi police raided different premises linked to NewsClick on Tuesday, sources said that the special cell of the Delhi police held a late-night meeting on Tuesday.

The investigation, which is still underway was launched on the basis of information from central agencies. Sources also said that an FIR was filed at the New Delhi Range of Delhi Police special cell against NewsClick.

As part of the investigation, editor of NewsClick Prabir Purkayastha and writers Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and Urmilesh were brought to the special cell offices in the national capital today.

Sources said that the first meeting before launching the crackdown was held by the top officials of the special cell on Monday (October 2). The meeting was attended by over 200 police personnel at 2 am at the special cell office in Lodhi colony.

Apart from senior officials, the mobile handset of Junior officials were kept at the station, to hide any leaked information.

The special team carried out raids at more than 30 locations, sources said, adding that suspects were marked in the A, B, and C categories.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup 2023: Kiwis down Proteas in rain-hit warm-up match
World Cup 2023: Kiwis down Proteas in rain-hit warm-up match

Devon Conway scored a half-century to guide New Zealand to a seven-run victory over South Africa in a rain-affected World Cup warm-up game on Monday.

Has India agreed to 'cooperate' with Canada? US says...
Has India agreed to 'cooperate' with Canada? US says...

The issue was raised by Secretary of State Tony Blinken during his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Washington, DC last week.

Asian CL match called off after Saudis refuse to take to pitch due to...
Asian CL match called off after Saudis refuse to take to pitch due to...

Al-Ittihad's Asian Champions League match with Iran's Sepahan was called off on Monday after the Saudi team refused to leave their dressing-room due to a statue of an assassinated Iranian general being placed at the entrance to the pitch.

COMING UP On OTT In October
COMING UP On OTT In October

So much entertainment coming up on OTT this October!

Be careful! Volunteers warn unsuspecting cricket fans at Asiad
Be careful! Volunteers warn unsuspecting cricket fans at Asiad

Cricket is bidding to join the programme at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and a decision is expected soon. Gaikwad said his players were enjoying their first major multi-sport Games as athletes and fans.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances