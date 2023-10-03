RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PM gifts Rs 8000-cr projects to poll-going Telangana
October 03, 2023  09:57
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Nizamabad in Telangana on Tuesday to inaugurate a slew of development projects worth over Rs 8,000 crores and address a public meeting organised by the BJP. 

His visit comes two days after he addressed a rally in Mahabubnagar, marking the launch of BJP's campaign for the upcoming assembly polls.

Nizamabad assumes political significance as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and sitting BRS MLC K Kavitha is expected to contest from the constituency in the 2024 Parliament elections again.

She lost to incumbent BJP MP from Nizamabad D Arvind in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Modi had on Sunday announced setting up a National Turmeric Board for the benefit of turmeric farmers in the country and in Telangana. The establishment of a turmeric board has been a long pending demand of the turmeric farmers in Nizamabad. 

 During his second visit to Telangana, the PM will also inaugurate the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC. It will provide low-cost power to the state and boost its economic development, a release said.
