NewsClick writers taken to Special Cell offices

This comes as Delhi police's raids are underway at different premises linked to NewsClick under UAPA and other sections.





Sources informed that laptops, mobiles, diaries, and other seized articles were also brought by police to a special cell at the Lodhi Road office. The raids are being conducted on a case registered on August 17th under UAPA and other sections of IPC, which include UAPA, 153A of IPC (promoting enmity between two groups), and 120 B of IPC (criminal conspiracy).





Counsel for Urmilesh, Gaurav Yadav who also reached Delhi Police Special Cell office said he had no information on why the writer had been taken to the special cell office.





"Urmilesh's wife informed me that he has been arrested by Delhi Police. I have no other details as of now" the counsel told ANI.





Speaking to ANI on the matter, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that if anyone has done something, investigation agencies are free to carry out investigations. "I don't need to justify... If anyone has committed anything wrong, search agencies are free to carry out investigations against them under set guidelines," Thakur told ANI.





BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam said strict actions will be taken on NewsClick or any other agency that will work on the funds from foreign countries.

Delhi Police on Tuesday brought NewsClick writers Paranjoy Guha Thakurta and Urmilesh to the special cell offices in the national capital.