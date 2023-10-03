NewsClick scribe: Cops barged into my home at 6am





Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday morning conducted raids at the places of news portal NewsClick and its journalists, officials said.





The Enforcement Directorate had earlier also conducted raids at the firm's premises probing its sources of funding. The Special Cell is conducting raids on the basis of inputs provided by the central agency.

NewsClick journalist Aritry tweets, "Delhi Police barged into my home at 6 am. Took my laptop, phone, hard disks etc. Questioned about the reporting I have done. This is in link with UAPA case against @NewsClick. Great time to be a journo. #PressFreedom."