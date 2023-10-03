RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nanded deaths: No shortage of meds, says dean
October 03, 2023  10:10
Amid the outrage among the Opposition over the deaths of 24 people, including 12 newborns, between September 30 and October 1, Shyamrao Wakode, the Dean of Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital Nanded, rejected allegations of negligence against the hospital on Tuesday, claiming that deceased patients were suffering from different ailments such as diabetes, liver failure, and kidney failure.

He emphasised that there was no shortage of medicines or doctors, and the patients were given proper care, but the patients did not respond to the treatment.

He also outlined that some of the patients were suffering from arsenic and phosphorus poisoning, snake bites etc.

"In the last 24 hours, 24 people lost their lives. Around 12 children (1-2 days old) died in the last 24 hours. These children were suffering from different ailments. Among the adults, there were 8 patients between 70 and 80 years of age. They had different problems, like diabetes, liver failure, and kidney failure. Patients usually come here in serious condition," said Wakode, adding, "There was no shortage of medicines or doctors. Proper care was provided to the patients, but their bodies did not respond to the treatment, which caused deaths," he said.

"Around 12 children died in the last 24 hours...12 adults also died due to various ailments (snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning etc). Due to transfers of various staff, there was some difficulty for us...We were supposed to buy medicines from the Haffkine Institute but that also didn't happen... Also, patients come from far off to this hospital and there were many patients whose sanctioned budget also got disturbed...," he added.
