Markets fall on unabated foreign fund outflows
October 03, 2023  17:14
KBK Infographics
KBK Infographics
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Tuesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and sluggish Asian market cues. Fall in index majors HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also dragged the benchmark indices lower. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 316.31 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 65,512.10. During the day, it fell 483.82 points or 0.73 per cent to 65,344.59. 

 The Nifty fell 109.55 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 19,528.75. Among the Sensex firms, Maruti, NTPC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.
