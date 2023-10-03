Markets fall on unabated foreign fund outflows





The Nifty fell 109.55 points or 0.56 per cent to end at 19,528.75. Among the Sensex firms, Maruti, NTPC, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, ITC and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 316.31 points or 0.48 per cent to settle at 65,512.10. During the day, it fell 483.82 points or 0.73 per cent to 65,344.59.