Maharashtra CM Shinde, his deputy Fadnavis meet Amit Shah
October 03, 2023  23:51
File image
File image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi on Tuesday night. 

The meeting comes amid reported unease in the ruling alliance that also comprises deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government much against the wishes of his uncle and NCP founder Sharad Pawar. 

Ajit Pawar skipped a meeting of the state cabinet in Mumbai on Tuesday. 

Ajit Pawar, claiming support of more than two-thirds of the NCP MLAs, joined the Shinde-Fadnavis government, asserting that his outfit was the real NCP. 

The Sharad Pawar-led group, which is a key figure in the opposition INDIA bloc, has contested Ajit Pawar's claims to the NCP party and poll symbol, and moved the Election Commission contending that it is the real NCP. 

The Election Commission is expected to hear both factions of the NCP on Friday. -- PTI
