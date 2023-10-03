Maha inks pact with V&A museum for Shivaji's 'Tiger Claws'





Maharashtra minister for cultural affairs Sudhir Munganitwar signed the pact with Dr Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A, at a meeting at the museum.





Hunt hailed the "historic partnership' between the V&A, the government of Maharashtra and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya museum in Mumbai, which will enable the unique object to form part of celebrations in India next year.





"Given their fascinating heritage, I hope that the displays across Maharashtra and the accompanying events will help support new research into the Tiger Claws' history and provenance,' said Dr Tristram Hunt, director of the V&A.





"We look forward to working with colleagues to finalise plans in the months ahead," he said.





According to the V&A, the MoU sets out the details of a three-year loan agreement for the unique pair of Tiger Claws or wagh nakh in the V&A collection.





They are described as an example of a weapon that was popular in the 17th century.





This particular set has long drawn interest from scholars due to the leather case which was made for them in the 19th century by their owner at the time, which claims that they are the same Tiger Claws used by Shivaji during the Maratha leader's historic battle and triumph over Azfal Khan in 1659, the V&A said. -- PTI

The Maharashtra government Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Victoria and Albert Museum in London for a 17th century 'Tiger Claws' weapon believed to have belonged to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj make a journey back to India for an exhibition.