Like snake and mongoose, says Tejasvi Surya on...
October 03, 2023  10:57
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya has described the Opposition alliance as a "snake and mongoose coming together."

The alliance is like snake and mongoose coming together. Before the formation of INDI Alliance, these people used to secretly do anti-Hindu politics. They used to do anti-Hindu and anti-India politics by wearing the burqa of secularism. But today they are openly speaking against Sanatan culture and Sanatan Dharma," the BJP Yuva Morcha National President told reporters in Narmadapuram on Monday. 

The Bengaluru South MP further said that DMK says the INDIA alliance was created to eradicate Sanatana Dharma. Elsewhere, another ally tries to break the Hindu community on caste lines. 

On September 2, Udhayanidhi, who is also Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's son, while, addressing a 'Santana Abolition Conference' said, "Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality."
