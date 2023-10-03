Kota administration says coaching centres can resume routine tests, issues 6 directives





In an order, district collector OP Bunkar said the restrictions on holding routine tests in coaching institutes are lifted with immediate effect.





Listing the directives for conducting the tests, the order asked coaching institutes to ensure that there is a gap of 21 days between tests for students of regular courses and to give students an off the day after a test.





Similarly, tests for students who have completed their courses will have a seven-day gap.





Appearing for routine tests will not be compulsory for students and results will be declared only after three days.





Students' test results will be shared individually with them and separately with their parents.





The results should not be displayed publicly, the order stated. After every test, a performance evaluation session will be held for students.





The institutes will also have to hold counselling sessions for students with below-average marks, it said. -- PTI

