India will stop flying MiG-21 by 2025: IAF chief

Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari's briefing:

-- "Owing to the volatile and uncertain geopolitical landscape in our region, the need to have a strong and credible military has become imperative.





-- The Indo-Pacific Region is the new economic and strategic centre of gravity of the world and offers us both challenges and opportunities. Indian Air Force, with its inherent capability to see the farthest, reach the fastest and hit the hardest will be critical in mitigating these challenges and will remain a fulcrum in projecting India's might in the region.





-- We will stop flying the MiG-21 fighter aircraft by 2025 and will be replaced by the LCA Tejas. In another month or so, one MiG-21 squadron would be number played and the last one after that. We had signed a contract for 83 LCA Mark 1A. We want 97 more of these planes and we will have 180 of these planes.





-- Indian Air Force aircraft carried out multiple long-range missions including the one with Rafales and other aircraft flying to distant areas to carry out missions.





-- We are constantly monitoring the situation across borders through intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance. Our operational plans are dynamic and change as per developing situations. In places where cannot counter adversaries in terms of numbers, we will counter it through better tactics. We keep revising our ISR plans as per inputs through numbers.





-- Transfer of technology is taking place between China and Pakistan. Pakistan is manufacturing JF-17 fighter aircraft and also inducting J-10 aircraft. Wherever we can counter technology with technology, we will do it. Where we cannot, we will do it with better tactics. We keep an eye on the developments between these two countries."