Heavy rains lash Kerala, hit normal life; orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram





As the rains continued in the state, the India meteorological department issued an orange alert in the southernmost district of the state and yellow alert in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.





An orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.





In Thiruvananthapuram district, the heavy rains in the last few days partially damaged 23 houses and destroyed crops worth Rs 43.57 lakh.





One person went missing in the Vamanapuram river near Vithura Ponnamchund bridge on October 1 and the search is still on for him, the district administration said.





Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission issued an orange alert for Aruvippuram station on Neyyar river in Thiruvananthapuram as the water level there was above the danger mark.





It also issued yellow alerts for Vellaikatav station on Karamana river (Thiruvananthapuram), Thumbaman station on Achankovil river (Pathanamthitta) and Kallupara station on Manimala river (Pathanamthitta).





Therefore, those who live near these rivers should be careful, the CWC said.





The intense weather pattern is expected to continue in the coming days with the IMD predicting rain and thunderstorms to occur at many places in the state between October 3-5. -- PTI

Heavy rains continued to pummel several parts of Kerala on Tuesday affecting normal life and raising water level of several rivers in the state to the dangerous mark.