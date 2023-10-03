Fire breaks out at govt health centre's labour room in MP; no casualty

Fire breaks out at govt health centre's labour room in MP; no casualtyOctober 03, 2023 18:20
A fire broke out in the labour room of a Madhya Pradesh government-run health centre at Bhander town in Datia district on Tuesday afternoon but no patient was injured, officials said, adding some pregnant women were shifted to safety.
Block medical officer Dr Indresh Dohre said smoke emanated in the labour room located on the first floor of the ground plus one-storey building between 2 pm and 3 pm. -- PTI