RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fire breaks out at govt health centre's labour room in MP; no casualty
October 03, 2023  18:20
image
A fire broke out in the labour room of a Madhya Pradesh government-run health centre at Bhander town in Datia district on Tuesday afternoon but no patient was injured, officials said, adding some pregnant women were shifted to safety. 

Block medical officer Dr Indresh Dohre said smoke emanated in the labour room located on the first floor of the ground plus one-storey building between 2 pm and 3 pm. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India vs Netherlands WC warm-up match washed out
India vs Netherlands WC warm-up match washed out

The hosts' first warm up game against England also met with a similar fate in Guwahati last week.

COMING UP On OTT In October
COMING UP On OTT In October

So much entertainment coming up on OTT this October!

Asian Games Hockey: India women power into semis
Asian Games Hockey: India women power into semis

Vandana Katariya, Deep Grace Ekka and Deepika slammed a hat-trick each as India stormed into the semi-finals of the women's hockey competition at the Asian Games.

Vande Bharat escapes major accident at Bhilwara
Vande Bharat escapes major accident at Bhilwara

The Udaipur-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express train narrowly escaped a major accident on Monday morning due to timely intervention by an alert driver who stopped the train at Gangarar-Soniyana section after noticing some ballast placed on the...

Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy, Srikanth sail into pre-quarters
Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy, Srikanth sail into pre-quarters

In other India-related results, it was curtains for Ashmita Chaliha, who lost 17-21, 16-21 to Indonesia's world no. 7 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in 35 minutes. Both teams had received a bye in their opening match.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances