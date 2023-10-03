Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCROctober 03, 2023 15:03
Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region. The earthquake took place at a depth of 10km near Nepal.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualty.
The tremors lasted nearly one minute.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal'," said the National Center for Seismology posted on social media platform X.
