Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
October 03, 2023  15:03
image
Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR region. The earthquake took place at a depth of 10km near Nepal.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualty.

The tremors lasted nearly one minute.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal'," said the National Center for Seismology posted on social media platform X.
