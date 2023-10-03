RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Distraction from census: Cong on NewsClick raids
October 03, 2023  12:51
image
The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the raids on contributing journalists at Newsclick was a "fresh distraction" from the "explosive" findings of the caste survey in Bihar and the growing demand for a caste census across the country. 

 Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday morning conducted raids at 30 premises connected with online portal NewsClick as well as its journalists' houses, triggering outrage among scribes. 

 Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the early morning raids on contributing journalists at Newsclick comes as a "fresh distraction from the explosive findings of caste census in Bihar and the growing demand for caste census across the country". 

"When he faces questions from out of syllabus, he resorts to the only counter he has in his predictable syllabus - DISTRACTION," Khera said on X. 

 The Congress leaders remarks come a day after the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar released findings of its much-awaited caste survey months ahead of the 2024 Parliamentary elections, which revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's total population. 

 The Enforcement Directorate had earlier conducted raids at the firm's premises probing its sources of funding. The Special Cell is now raiding the media firm on the basis of inputs provided by the central agency. The Special Cell has registered a new case and started an investigation, officials said. PTI
