Delhi Police raids NewsClick's office, journalists

Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday morning conducted raids at the places of news portal NewsClick and its journalists, officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier also conducted raids at the firm's premises probing its sources of funding. The Special Cell is conducting raids on the basis of inputs provided by the central agency.

Police recovered the dump data of laptops and mobile phones of some journalists of NewsClick. The Special Cell has registered a new case and started investigation, officials said.





Abhisar Sharma, a senior journalist, wrote on X, "Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and phone." -- PTI