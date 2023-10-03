Ashok Gehlot apologises for graft in judiciary slur





The affidavit was in response to a petition filed by an advocate over Gehlot's remark on August 30 that had triggered outrage in the lawyers' community.





Gehlot had suggested then that some judges were delivering judgments drafted by lawyers.





"Corruption is rampant in the judiciary today. I have heard that some lawyers themselves take the judgement in writing and the same judgement is pronounced," he told reporters.





The bench of Justices M M Shrivastava and Praveer Bhatnagar posted the matter for the next hearing on November 7, allowing the petitioner to file his rejoinder to the chief minister's affidavit.





"The answering respondent submits that he has the utmost regard for the majesty of law and the judiciary. He has not knowingly or unknowingly made any statement to undermine the dignity of law or courts. The answering respondent has full faith in judiciary," Gehlot said in the affidavit filed on his behalf.





However, if the court feels that the statement attempted to lower the dignity of the judiciary among people, "the answering respondent tenders his unconditional apology for the same', it added. -- PTI

