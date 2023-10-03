Anupam Kher donates brick to Ram mandir in Ayodhya





Taking to Instagram, the 'Kashmir Files' actor treated fans with a video. Kher was in Ram Janmabhoomi on Monday. In the video, he stated that temple will be inaugurated next year on January 22.





Sharing the video, he wrote, "Friends! I am showing you a glimpse of the historical #RamMandir being made in Ayodhya. Felt very pleasant to see this huge temple being built. Every devotee is engaged in his devotion and devotion in the construction of Ram Lalla's temple. #JayshShriRam echoes all over Ayodhya atmosphere! I'm lucky to have a brick in this temple as a gift upon my request! I am grateful!"





Talking to ANI, Kher shared the reason behind his visit to Hanuman Garhi, "Last year I took the decision to visit different religious places to offer my prayers. The second decision is to go to border areas of the country. We have prepared a program, which we will announce here. It is about Lord Hanuman temples, and therefore it was important to come to Hanuman Garhi."





On September 29, Kher launched first series of #21Hanuman Temple. Sharing details, the actor wrote, "Today inaugurated the first series of #21Hanuman Temple produced by our company at Hanuman Gadhi Temple in Ayodhya. #TheAnupamKherStudio India's 21 Hanuman Temples Video on @youtube will tell Indians living around the world about these temples. We hope you will find our effort appreciable. Hail Lord Bajrang. Hail Lord Rama." -- ANI

