RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth in 'Thaliavar 170'
October 03, 2023  20:14
File image
File image
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are set to reunite on screen after 32 years for the Tamil cinema icon's 170th feature film. 

Lyca Productions shared the announcement on its official page on X on Tuesday. 

"Welcoming the Shahenshah of Indian cinema Mr. Amitabh Bachchan on board for #Thalaivar170 "#Thalaivar170Team reaches new heights with the towering talent of the one & only @SrBachchan," the post read. 

Bachchan and Rajinikanth last worked together in 1991 film Hum, directed by Mukul Anand. 

The currently untitled film, which was announced in March, will be directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame. 

Actors Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati are the other two A-listers who have joined the film.

Rajinikanth on Tuesday said he will soon start shooting the movie, which will be an entertainer with a social message. 

"I'm doing my 170th flim with director Gnanavel and Lyca which will be a huge entertainer at the same time with a social message," the 72-year-old actor told reporters at the Chennai airport before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram. 

Anirudh Ravichander is attached to compose the music for the Tamil film, to be produced by Subaskaran. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Asian Games: Lovlina storms into final; books Paris Olympics ticket
Asian Games: Lovlina storms into final; books Paris Olympics ticket

World boxing champion Lovlina Borgohain locked an Olympic quota for herself by advancing to the final in the women's 75kg category at the Asian Games.

Tides turning for India's startups?
Tides turning for India's startups?

The recovering valuations, will lead to enhanced optimism among investors about funding startups.

Uddhav's Sena eyeing 8 out of 10 LS seats in Mumbai metro region
Uddhav's Sena eyeing 8 out of 10 LS seats in Mumbai metro region

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena is keen to contest eight out of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with some 'give and take' in the next elections, sources said on Tuesday.

What Ails India's Civil Service
What Ails India's Civil Service

'A large portion of youngsters who aspire to join the civil services are not motivated by the spirit of public service and idealism of which the civil services offer in abundance.' 'When they join the mandarin club they look for the...

Remember Those Who Died In Manipur
Remember Those Who Died In Manipur

On Monday, October 2, 2023, Meitei women in Imphal held a candlelight vigil to remember those who have lost their lives in the Manipur violence.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances