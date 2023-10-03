3 injured in late night gunfight on AMU campus





The incident took place on Monday night and the injured, Sadiq, Firoz Alam, and Abdullah, are undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, they said.





The police claimed the three were AMU students.





Varsity publicity in-charge Prof Asim Siddiqui, however, said they were outsiders.





Siddiqui said a clash had taken place Monday night between two student groups at V M Hall. A short while later, a group of armed youths barged into Sir Syed Hall (North) where a gunfight ensued and three youths were shot and wounded.





The university has not issued any explanation yet on how these "outsiders" entered the hostels so late at night.





Acting Circle Officer, Civil Lines, Sanjay Jaiswal said police are in the process of filing an FIR in the gunfight, which was connected to an old rivalry between two student groups.





An uneasy calm prevailed on the AMU campus on Tuesday morning when the university opened.





Student protesters blocked the campus' two main entry gates Baab-e-Syed and Centenary Gate, forcing the varsity authorities to divert traffic to Faiz Gate and Sir Syed House Gate, which normally remain closed.

