2 Army personnel injured in encounter in J-K's Rajouri





Additional director general of police, Jammu Mukesh Singh has rushed to the spot in Kalakote and is monitoring the operation himself.





The encounter broke out between security forces and the terrorists on Monday evening following a cordon-and-search operation in a forest area, the officials said.





A joint team of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the Broh and Soom forest belts in Kalakote on Monday following information about suspicious movements, they added.





The terrorists fired at the troops in an attempt to break the cordon, resulting in retaliatory fire, the officials said. In the ensuing gunbattle, two Army personnel were injured, a senior police officer said.





He said the injured have been hospitalised and their condition is stable.





Two terrorists are believed to be inside the cordoned area, the officials said, adding that reinforcements have been rushed to plug all possible escape routes. -- PTI

