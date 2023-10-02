RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Woman among 9 held for thrashing cop inside police station in MP
October 02, 2023  10:04
Representational image
Representational image
Nine people, including a woman, were arrested after they assaulted and injured a sub-inspector inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Sunday, an official said.                   

The injured cop, K P Sharma, has been hospitalised, the official said.                 
The incident took place at Karaira police station where the accused had come to record their statements in connection with a suicide abetment case, inspector Suresh Sharma told reporters.                 

According to the injured cop, a youth hanged himself at Toriya Khurd village of the district four days ago and the police registered a case against five people for abetment.                 

People from the youth's side were called to the police station on Sunday to record their statements, he said.                 

However, a young man who had come to record his statement started to make a video of the goings-on on his mobile. 

When he was told to refrain from recording the video, about nine people thrashed me inside the police station, said the injured cop. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Malaika's 'Date' With M F Husain!
Malaika's 'Date' With M F Husain!

Bollywood is always on the move, whether on work or pleasure. And they *always* keep us updated!

'Learnt a lot from Dhoni but...'
'Learnt a lot from Dhoni but...'

He has learnt a lot from the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni but Ruturaj Gaikwad said he will lean on his own leadership style during the Asian Games.

Suspected ISIS terrorist, who gave Pune cops the slip, held in Delhi
Suspected ISIS terrorist, who gave Pune cops the slip, held in Delhi

Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune police and was living in Delhi, they said.

Manipur twin murder: Tribal bodies call for bandh against CBI arrest of 4
Manipur twin murder: Tribal bodies call for bandh against CBI arrest of 4

The four, including the wife of the main accused, were taken 'outside the state' by a special flight, Singh said.

Asian Games Archery: Das-Ankita fight back to oust Malaysia
Asian Games Archery: Das-Ankita fight back to oust Malaysia

The Indian recurve mixed pair archery duo of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat showed tenacity to defeat Malayasia in a three-setter and sail into quarter-finals at the Asian Games.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances