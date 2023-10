Woman among 9 held for thrashing cop inside police station in MP

The injured cop, K P Sharma, has been hospitalised, the official said.

The incident took place at Karaira police station where the accused had come to record their statements in connection with a suicide abetment case, inspector Suresh Sharma told reporters.





According to the injured cop, a youth hanged himself at Toriya Khurd village of the district four days ago and the police registered a case against five people for abetment.





People from the youth's side were called to the police station on Sunday to record their statements, he said.





However, a young man who had come to record his statement started to make a video of the goings-on on his mobile.





When he was told to refrain from recording the video, about nine people thrashed me inside the police station, said the injured cop. -- PTI

Nine people, including a woman, were arrested after they assaulted and injured a sub-inspector inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Sunday, an official said.