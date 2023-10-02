RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish rebels after suicide attack in Ankara
October 02, 2023  09:58
Police officers secure area after bomb attack in Ankara/Reuters
Police officers secure area after bomb attack in Ankara/Reuters
Turkish ministry of defence in a statement said that the Turkish warplanes struck targets affiliated with a Kurdish rebel organisation in northern Iraq after the separatist group claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in Turkish capital, Ankara, New York Times reported on Sunday. 

According to The New York Times, the Turkish airstrikes destroyed 20 targets, consisting of caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses' belonging to the separatist Kurdistan workers party, or P.K.K. 

"Many terrorists were neutralized," the ministry added. 

Earlier on Sunday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that two police officers were injured after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in front of the ministry building in Ankara, Al Jazeera reported. 

Yerlikaya said two attackers were behind the explosions in front of the ministry building. 

He said that one of terrorists blew himself and the other was "neutralised." 

The attack comes as Turkish authorities have been conducting operations against ISIL (ISIS) members, according to an Al Jazeera report. -- ANI
