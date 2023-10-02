Turkish warplanes strike Kurdish rebels after suicide attack in Ankara





According to The New York Times, the Turkish airstrikes destroyed 20 targets, consisting of caves, bunkers, shelters and warehouses' belonging to the separatist Kurdistan workers party, or P.K.K.





"Many terrorists were neutralized," the ministry added.





Earlier on Sunday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that two police officers were injured after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in front of the ministry building in Ankara, Al Jazeera reported.





Yerlikaya said two attackers were behind the explosions in front of the ministry building.





He said that one of terrorists blew himself and the other was "neutralised."





The attack comes as Turkish authorities have been conducting operations against ISIL (ISIS) members, according to an Al Jazeera report. -- ANI

