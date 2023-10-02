RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three terrorists, four soldiers killed in gunfight in Pak: Official
October 02, 2023  08:29
File image
At least three terrorists belonging to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan were killed while four Pakistani soldiers lost their lives in a gunfight in the country's restive Balochistan province, according to an official statement. 

The incident happened on September 28 in Zhob area of the province which is near to the country's border with Afghanistan, the statement issued by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations on Saturday said. 

"Four soldiers were martyred on September 28 while trying to prevent a group of terrorists from illegally entering Pakistan territory from Afghanistan," the statement said. 

The ISPR said that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists had tried to infiltrate into Pakistan territory through the Sambaza border area from Afghanistan in Zhob. 

The media wing said that security personnel thwarted the attempt and in the ensuing gunfight four soldiers lost their lives while three terrorists were also killed and some others injured. -- PTI
