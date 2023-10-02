RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Three children die as wall of house collapses in UP village
October 02, 2023  09:00
image
Three children died and two were injured when a wall of a dilapidated house collapsed on them in a village here on Sunday, the police said. 

The incident took place in Sankara village under the Bhat police station area, they said. 

Additional superintendent of police Sansar Singh said, "A wall of Ale Hasan's house, which was in a dilapidated condition, collapsed on five children who were playing nearby." 

The villagers managed to rescue two children, Shariq and Kumari Anam, but three of them, Albaksh (3), Inayat (5) and Alim (8), died, he said. 

The injured children have been admitted to the district hospital and their condition is said to be critical, Singh said. 

The police and administrative officials reached the village following the incident and assured the family members of the deceased children of all possible help. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rahul Gandhi's aide Ajay Maken appointed as new Cong treasurer
Rahul Gandhi's aide Ajay Maken appointed as new Cong treasurer

Maken is considered a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi and was without any post ever since he resigned as Congress general secretary in charge of Rajasthan a few months ago.

Indian men's, women's teams bag bronze in roller skating
Indian men's, women's teams bag bronze in roller skating

India's roller skaters clinched two bronze medals in men's and women's 3000m team relay events at the Asian Games on Monday.

Asian Games: India's schedule on October 2
Asian Games: India's schedule on October 2

India's schedule at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday, October 2.

Irani Trophy: Sudarshan comes to Rest of India's rescue
Irani Trophy: Sudarshan comes to Rest of India's rescue

B. Sai Sudarshan's patient half-century helped Rest of India score 298 for 8

Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe after brave US fightback
Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe after brave US fightback

Europe resisted a fierce American fightback to secure the four points required to reclaim the Ryder Cup

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances