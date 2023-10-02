Terrorist wanted in Pune ISIS case held in Delhi

Terrorist wanted in Pune ISIS case held in DelhiOctober 02, 2023 09:37
File image
The special cell of the Delhi police arrested National Investigation Agency's most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz alias Shafi Uzzama, said the police on Monday.
The NIA had placed a reward of Rs 3 lakhs on the arrested terrorist Shahnawaz, he was wanted in the Pune ISIS case.
Shahnawaz, an engineer by profession, is a resident of Delhi, had escaped from Pune police custody and was living in Delhi.
The Delhi police special cell has also detained some other people also.
Further investigation underway, said the police. -- ANI