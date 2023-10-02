Search operation launched in J-K's Rajouri

Search operation launched in J-K's RajouriOctober 02, 2023 14:54
Image only for representation
Security forces on Monday launched a search operation in the forest area of Kalakote in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following information about suspicious movement, officials said.
The Army along with police cordoned off Broh and Soom forest belt in Kalakote area for the searches, the officials said.
They said a few rounds were heard during the cordon and search operation but it was later clarified that the security forces fired the probing shots o check the presence of suspected terrorists.
There was no contact with any suspected person during the operation which was continuing when last reports were received, the officials said. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Bihar releases caste survey; OBCs, EBCs over 63% of population
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Monday released findings of its much-awaited caste survey, which revealed that Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state's...
Skid marks may appear in Street as oil prices wear out tyre stocks
Tyre stocks have been on a tear over the past six months, with average returns exceeding 45 per cent. Except for Apollo Tyres, which has seen a slight correction in the last month and a half, limiting its gains to 16 per cent, listed...