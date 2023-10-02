RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Search operation launched in J-K's Rajouri
October 02, 2023  14:54
Security forces on Monday launched a search operation in the forest area of Kalakote in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following information about suspicious movement, officials said.

The Army along with police cordoned off Broh and Soom forest belt in Kalakote area for the searches, the officials said.

They said a few rounds were heard during the cordon and search operation but it was later clarified that the security forces fired the probing shots o check the presence of suspected terrorists.

There was no contact with any suspected person during the operation which was continuing when last reports were received, the officials said.  -- PTI
