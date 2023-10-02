Nitish to present caste report at all-party meet

As the Bihar government released caste survey data, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that the report will be presented in the all-party meeting scheduled on Tuesday.





"After doing everything the result came out. We have taken the financial condition of every family... Tomorrow in all party meetings we will keep everything in front of everyone...The government will take all the necessary steps after taking everyone's suggestions in the meeting," Kumar said while speaking to reporters in Patna.





Earlier in the day, the Bihar chief minister congratulated the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration stating that the survey not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone.





'Today, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the data of the caste-based census conducted in Bihar has been published. Many congratulations to the entire team engaged in the work of caste-based enumeration!' Bihar CM posted on the social media platform, X.





'The proposal for caste-based enumeration was passed unanimously in the Legislature. It was decided with the consent of all 9 parties of the Bihar Assembly that the state government will conduct a caste-based census from its own resources and its approval was given by the Council of Ministers on June 6, 2022. On this basis, the state government has conducted caste-based census from its own resources,' he said.





'Caste-based census not only revealed the castes but also gave information about the economic condition of everyone. On the basis of this report, further action will be taken for the development and upliftment of all sections,' he added. -- ANI

