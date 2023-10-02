RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NIA raids 60 places in Andhra, T'gana in Maoist case
October 02, 2023  10:14
File image
File image
The National Investigation Agency on Monday carried out searches at more than 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in a case linked to Maoists. 

The raids are still underway at the premises and hideouts of suspects in both the states. 

Separate NIA teams started conducting raids in close coordination with state police forces since morning following inputs. 

"A total of 60 locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are being searched in left wing extremism or Maoist case," a top NIA source said. 

The raids are learnt to be conducted at Telangana's Hyderabad, and in Andhra Prdesh's Guntur, Nellore and Tirupati districts. 

The places being searched are houses of several leaders of civil rights sympathizers who are suspected of having links with Maoist sympathisers. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Malaika's 'Date' With M F Husain!
Malaika's 'Date' With M F Husain!

Bollywood is always on the move, whether on work or pleasure. And they *always* keep us updated!

'Learnt a lot from Dhoni but...'
'Learnt a lot from Dhoni but...'

He has learnt a lot from the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni but Ruturaj Gaikwad said he will lean on his own leadership style during the Asian Games.

Suspected ISIS terrorist, who gave Pune cops the slip, held in Delhi
Suspected ISIS terrorist, who gave Pune cops the slip, held in Delhi

Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune police and was living in Delhi, they said.

Manipur twin murder: Tribal bodies call for bandh against CBI arrest of 4
Manipur twin murder: Tribal bodies call for bandh against CBI arrest of 4

The four, including the wife of the main accused, were taken 'outside the state' by a special flight, Singh said.

Asian Games Archery: Das-Ankita fight back to oust Malaysia
Asian Games Archery: Das-Ankita fight back to oust Malaysia

The Indian recurve mixed pair archery duo of Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat showed tenacity to defeat Malayasia in a three-setter and sail into quarter-finals at the Asian Games.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances