Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat





Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, said Modi in a post on X, on Monday while also urging to work towards fulfilling Gandhi's dreams.





"I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over," the PM said in his post.





Earlier in the day, Congress president and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge paid tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat.





Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor LG Saxena also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Monday.