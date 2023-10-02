RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi in poll-bound MP today, Thursday; to launch slew of projects
October 02, 2023  08:52
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gwalior and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Monday and Thursday respectively to launch several projects, including the inauguration of Rs 11,895 crore Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, an official release and the BJP said. 

A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said besides inaugurating the Expressway, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth more than Rs 1,880 crore during the Gwalior visit. 

The PM will initiate the 'grih pravesh' ceremony for more than 2.2 lakh homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin, as well as inaugurate the houses constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban at a cost of about Rs 140 crore, it said. 

Modi will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1,530 crore in Gwalior and Sheopur districts, which will benefit more than 720 villages in the region. 

The PMO statement said Modi will also lay the foundation stone of nine health centres under the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission and inaugurate and launch several other projects. 

"Modiji is expected to arrive at around 4 pm and will leave Gwalior before 6:30 pm," MP Bharatiya Janata Party chief VD Sharma said on Sunday. -- PTI
