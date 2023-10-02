Modi fell into Gehlot's trap: Cong takes a dig

The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi fell into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's trap as he 'accepted' that the Rajasthan government has done a good work.





Addressing a press conference in Jaipur organised hours after Modi's public meeting in Chittorgarh, Congress leader Pawan Khera also said the prime minister has betrayed the people of Rajasthan on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) by not declaring it a project of national importance.





Our chief minister laid a trap and the prime minister fall into it by saying that the Gehlot government's schemes will be continued if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power in the state.





When our schemes are good then who will vote for you (BJP), Khera said. At the Chittorgarh rally, Prime Minister Modi said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has already conceded defeat in the upcoming assembly elections by requesting him not to scrap the welfare schemes started by the Congress in Rajasthan, and gave a 'guarantee' that the BJP will not discontinue them.





Gehlot has demanded that Prime Minister Modi give a guarantee that schemes, including Cheeranjivi health insurance and Old Pension Scheme, run by the Congress government will not be stopped if BJP government is formed after the upcoming assembly elections due later this year. -- PTI

