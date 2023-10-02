Medicine Nobel for research that enabled Covid vax

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine awarded to Katalin Karik and Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19.





'Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times,' the panel that awarded the prize said. -- Agencies

