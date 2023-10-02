RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


K'taka: Stone pelting during Eid procession, 40 held
October 02, 2023  12:41
Image only for representation
The Shivamogga district administration in Karnataka imposed section 144  in the premises of Shivamogga Mahanagara Palika limits following stone pelting during Milad-un-Nabi procession in Shantinagar-Ragigudda on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the situation is now under control and 40 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

He further said that the government will not tolerate such activities.

"An Eid-i-Milad procession was underway when some miscreants pelted stones. They also threw stones at the police. So far 40 people have been arrested. Our government will not tolerate such activities. The situation is under control now," Siddaramaiah said while speaking to reporters.

According to the police, a group of miscreants pelted stones at some vehicles and houses during the Eid-i-Milad procession in Shantinagar-Ragigudda.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police (SP) GK Mithun Kumar said that security has been tightened in the area and a case has been registered based on complaints from the police personnel who were injured during the incident.

"Some vehicles and houses were damaged due to this. Some police officers have also been hit by the stones. We have asked all of them to file a complaint. Security has been tightened in the area. A group of people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Based on video clips and information from witnesses, the miscreants were arrested. Section 144 has been imposed in the area as a precautionary measure," Kumar said.

The SP further said, "Two Rapid Action Force (RAF) platoons, 20 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 500 Home Guard personnel deployed. A case has been registered in connection with the incident. Complaints are also taken from police personnel who have been pelted with stones."

The official also informed that the Eid-i-Milad procession was peaceful apart from the Shantinagar-Ragigudda incident and the situation is presently under control.

"No one should listen to rumours, strict action will be taken against the culprits," the SP added.   -- ANI
