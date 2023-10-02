RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Himachal received 61% of rainfall in July alone
October 02, 2023  08:32
About 61 percent of the total normal rainfall from June 1 to September 30 was recorded in July alone this year, according to the data of the local Met department. 

The total normal rainfall from June 1 to September 30 is 734.4 mm of which 448.1 mm was recorded in July. 

Himachal Pradesh received 884.8 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 734.4 mm, an excess of 20 per cent since during the monsoon season in the same period. 

The state received 448.1 mm rainfall in July against normal rainfall of 256.8 mm, an excess of 75 per cent and 50.63 per cent of the total rainfall of 884.8 mm. 

During June, the state received 19 per cent excess rain, 75 per cent excess rain in July, four per cent deficit rain in August and 42 per cent deficit rain in September. 

As many as 45 flash floods including 26 in Kullu district alone occurred during July and 7 during August. -- PTI
