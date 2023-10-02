Dominican Republic Vice Prez reaching India tomorrow for 3-day visit





The Dominican Republic Vice President is set to visit India at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Jagdeep Dhankhar.





This will be the first-ever visit of the Vice President of the Dominican Republic to India.





"The visit is significant as it takes place at a time when India-Dominican Republic bilateral relationship is entering its 25th year. The two countries established diplomatic relations on 04 May 1999," the MEA said in an official release.





During her visit, Rodrguez will call on President Droupadi Murmu.





She will also hold discussions with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other Indian dignitaries, and will also deliver a lecture on India-Dominican Republic relations at the Indian Council for World Affairs.





Diplomatic relations between India and Dominican Republic were established in May, 1999. -- ANI

