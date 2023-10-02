RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CISF official hurt after being hit by speeding car at Mumbai airport, driver held
October 02, 2023  09:44
A view of Mumbai airport
A view of Mumbai airport
A Central Industrial Security Force official was seriously injured after being allegedly hit by a car at the checkpost of Mumbai International Airport, the police said on Sunday. 

The Mumbai police said that the injured official, Rahul Sharma was checking cars at a checkpost on the airport premises when a car came at full speed and hit him. 

"Rahul Suresh Sharma, a CISF official, was seriously injured after being hit by a BMW car at the checkpoint of Mumbai International Airport. Five people in the car were handed over to the Sahar police station," the police said. 

"The injured official was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," it added. 

The police said that the accused driver has been detained and a case has been registered against him under IPC sections 279,338 and Motor Vehicle Act. 

Further investigation is underway. -- ANI
